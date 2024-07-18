Odisha AG office seeks more manpower, restructuring to improve efficiency

BHUBANESWAR: Amid Opposition outcry over delay in appointment of an advocate general (AG), the acting AG has urged the state government to provide more manpower and sought restructuring of the existing posts to improve efficiency and cope with the growing workload.

Last month, the Odisha government appointed senior lawyer Jyoti Prakash Patnaik as the in-charge advocate general after Ashok Parija, who was the AG since 2019, resigned following the change in the government.

Faced with severe staff constraints, the office of the AG has requested Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja to take immediate steps to improve the efficiency and deal with the growing workload because of the increase in the number of judges as well as number of cases in the Orissa High Court.

In view of the yardstick and the level of ex-cadre posts in the registry of the high court, the office of the AG deserves massive restructuring, including creation of a large number of posts as well as upgradation of different positions, the AG office said in a letter to the chief secretary.

The government has been urged to fill up the vacancies in the posts of assistant section officers (ASOs) and allow extension of around 20 multi-tasking support staff at the earliest. The staff engaged by the empanelled service provider are not getting salary since June 15, sources in the AG office said.