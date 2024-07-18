Odisha govt likely to increase budget to Rs 3 lakh crore to fulfill poll promises

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha budget for 2024-25 is likely to touch three lakh crore rupees.
The budget was finalised at the meeting of the council of ministers presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday. Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, will place the budget in the assembly on July 25.
Sources said that the council of ministers decided to increase the size from Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the budget placed by the previous government on February 8. The government had taken a vote on account of Rs 1,18,000 crore in view of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The size of the budget is likely to increase by around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore as the first BJP government in the state will have to make provisions for implementation of several schemes included in the party’s manifesto for the polls. Sources said that a provision of around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore will be made for the Subhadra Yojana.
The manifesto of the party for the 2024 assembly election had announced the scheme under which every woman of the state will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which can be encashed over two years. The council of ministers also discussed the eligibility criteria for the scheme which will be announced by the government.
Besides, enhancement of minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 3100 per quintal which will require additional provision of around Rs 8000 crore was also discussed at the meeting. Sources said that the first budget will reflect the policies to be pursued by the government in the next five years.
The council of ministers also discussed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), KALIA and other flagship schemes of the BJD government. The BJP manifesto had announced that it will implement Ayishman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi if the party came to power in the state. It remains to be seen whether the government will blend the state and central schemes or discontinue these schemes launched by the erstwhile BJD government in the state.
Sources said that the council of ministers also discussed progress by different departments in implementation of various promises in the manifesto. The 100-day action plan of the government was also discussed.