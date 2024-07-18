Odisha govt likely to increase budget to Rs 3 lakh crore to fulfill poll promises

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha budget for 2024-25 is likely to touch three lakh crore rupees.

The budget was finalised at the meeting of the council of ministers presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday. Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, will place the budget in the assembly on July 25.

Sources said that the council of ministers decided to increase the size from Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the budget placed by the previous government on February 8. The government had taken a vote on account of Rs 1,18,000 crore in view of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The size of the budget is likely to increase by around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore as the first BJP government in the state will have to make provisions for implementation of several schemes included in the party’s manifesto for the polls. Sources said that a provision of around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore will be made for the Subhadra Yojana.