Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen assigns government departments to 50 BJD MLAs

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the budget session of the Assembly beginning from July 22, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assigned various departments to 50 MLAs of the BJD and asked them to closely monitor the activities of the BJP government.

The MLAs were also asked to raise issues pertaining to the departments assigned to them in the Assembly. An office order signed by the BJD president said the MLAs have been allotted departments for close monitoring, Assembly interventions and taking up other issues related to them.

This is for the first time in the country an opposition party has entrusted department-wise responsibility to its legislators.

Naveen also convened the meeting of the BJD legislature party on July 20 to discuss the issues to be raised in the budget session of the Assembly.

BJD’s move to distribute portfolios is seen as an attempt to emerge as a strong Opposition and corner the BJP government during the budget session. A release issued by the BJD said the Opposition works as the watchdog of public interest in a democracy.