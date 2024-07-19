BJD stages demonstration seeking arrest of governor's son for assaulting government official

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday demanding the arrest of Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar and other persons allegedly involved in the assault on ASO Baikuntha Pradhan.

The party threatened to intensify protest if all the accused involved in the assault including Kumar are not arrested soon. President of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) Byomakesh Ray criticised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his silence on the issue. He demanded justice for ASO Pradhan.

President of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Debi Ranjan Tripathy announced that party workers will stage demonstrations in all the districts in the coming days over the issue. The incident is an insult to the self-respect of every Odia and the state government should immediately take action against the Governor’s son, he said.

“The chief minister is listening to the grievance of so many people. But why is he silent in this case even after 10 days?” he questioned.