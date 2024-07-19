BJP workers, independent MLA supporters brawl over meeting CM in Odisha

CUTTACK: A brawl broke out between supporters of Mahanga’s Independent MLA Sarada Pradhan and followers of Sumant Ghadei, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Assembly seat on a saffron party ticket, over greeting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the tehsil square in Nischintakoili here on Thursday.

As per reports, the chief minister was on way to attend the diamond jubilee function of Ahemmed Bux High School in Nischintakoili. Holding garlands, Ghadei and his supporters were waiting along Cuttack-Chandabali state highway to welcome Majhi.

When the CM’s vehicle approached, Pradhan’s supporters arrived on the spot and opposed Ghadei. A heated exchange ensued when Ghadei’s supporters confronted Pradhan’s followers for not inviting the former to the function.

They reasoned that the event was not a political meeting but a function of an educational institution and it was up to the school’s alumni association to invite the guests. But Ghadei’s supporters refused to pay heed and got into a brawl with the rival group on the road.

However, before the situation could turn ugly, the chief minister intervened and pacified the warring factions. Majhi stopped his car and received garlands from Ghadei and his supporters. The chief minister accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was then taken in a grand procession from Radhakrishna Mandap to Ahemmed Bux High School.