Famers worry over inadequate rainfall for paddy production in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Paddy transplantation and inter-cultural operations have been stalled in the rain-fed Sundargarh district due to a weak and erratic monsoon, causing concern among farmers. District agriculture authorities are adopting a wait-and-watch approach, hoping for the arrival of rains to improve the situation.

According to sources, the district received 43 per cent less rainfall in June and is currently experiencing a 42 per cent rainfall deficit in July. Farmers, having raised nurseries, are now eagerly waiting for substantial rainfall to commence transplanting and inter-cultural operations, which are held up.

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak said that this period is ideal for transplanting and inter-culture operations, which are hindered by inadequate rainfall. “With good rainfall in the next two to three weeks, these activities could still be performed timely. Farmers have a window of opportunity, and a few good spells of rain could alleviate their concerns,” Nayak asserted.

Nayak mentioned that 70 per cent of paddy cultivation in Sundargarh uses the transplantation method, while the remaining 30 percent employs direct sowing. He explained that 60 per cent of normal rainfall is sufficient to raise nurseries, and farmers have prepared saplings using both wet and dry nursery methods. However, the CDAO added continuous rainfall is crucial to boost transplanting and inter-cultural operations. While there is no immediate threat, prolonged lack of rain could leave large portions of paddy areas fallow.