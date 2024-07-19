Famers worry over inadequate rainfall for paddy production in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Paddy transplantation and inter-cultural operations have been stalled in the rain-fed Sundargarh district due to a weak and erratic monsoon, causing concern among farmers. District agriculture authorities are adopting a wait-and-watch approach, hoping for the arrival of rains to improve the situation.
According to sources, the district received 43 per cent less rainfall in June and is currently experiencing a 42 per cent rainfall deficit in July. Farmers, having raised nurseries, are now eagerly waiting for substantial rainfall to commence transplanting and inter-cultural operations, which are held up.
Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak said that this period is ideal for transplanting and inter-culture operations, which are hindered by inadequate rainfall. “With good rainfall in the next two to three weeks, these activities could still be performed timely. Farmers have a window of opportunity, and a few good spells of rain could alleviate their concerns,” Nayak asserted.
Nayak mentioned that 70 per cent of paddy cultivation in Sundargarh uses the transplantation method, while the remaining 30 percent employs direct sowing. He explained that 60 per cent of normal rainfall is sufficient to raise nurseries, and farmers have prepared saplings using both wet and dry nursery methods. However, the CDAO added continuous rainfall is crucial to boost transplanting and inter-cultural operations. While there is no immediate threat, prolonged lack of rain could leave large portions of paddy areas fallow.
Bonai Krishak Sangh president Dambrudhar Kisan said barring five-six gram panchayats of Bonai and Gurundia blocks covered by the Rukura medium irrigation project the preliminary paddy cultivation activities in all four blocks of the Bonai sub-division namely Bonai, Lahunipada, Gurundia and Koida are held up due to inadequate rainfall.
He claimed that minor and lift irrigation projects in the sub-division offer little help due to lack of water at source points or because they are non-functional.
Sources reveal that last year, the district faced similar conditions in June and July, but subsequent low-pressure induced rains at regular intervals facilitated normal paddy cultivation. This year, the total paddy cultivation area has reduced to 1,94,700 hectare, with a need for further diversification of paddy crops from high and medium-high land areas.