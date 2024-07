BHUBANESWAR: The NHAI flyover at Hanspal in the city will be partially opened within a fortnight, NHAI officials informed on Thursday.

On the day, a few vehicles were seen moving on the flyover. Project director of NHAI (Bhubaneswar) K Nageswara Rao said construction of one flank of the flyover, from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar side, is complete and technical inspection is in progress. Besides, centre lining and lighting work will be taken up now.

“The centre line will be drawn after adding a surface bitumen layer. However, the work is getting delayed due to rain. As soon as the work is complete, it will be opened for commuters,” Rao said.

Construction work of the flyover at Hanspal on NH-16 had commenced four years back in 2020 following persistent demand from the locals for the same in the accident-prone area. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi had also met Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in this regard in July 2019. Originally planned to be completed by mid-2022, the flyover work is still incomplete.