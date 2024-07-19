Jumbo creates ruckus, attacks woman before being directed to forest by security personnel

ROURKELA: An elephant created a ruckus in Rajgangpur town in Sundargarh district by attacking a woman before it was driven to a nearby forest by the forest personnel on Thursday.

Sources said forest personnel chased the elephant to a nearby forest in Rajgangpur range under Rourkela division. The sub-adult elephant was on Wednesday seen roaming in Kutunia gram panchayat from where it made its way to Rajgangpur town at around 4 am on the day.

The elephant was first spotted at Banthupada where it damaged a house before proceeding towards Master Colony where it partlially damaged the boundary wall of a rolling mill.

The elephant also attacked a woman who was plucking flowers near the mill. As the woman was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital for treatment, the elephant entered the residential campus of a mining company and then a temple in OCL colony before taking shelter in a plantation behind the shrine.