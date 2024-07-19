KIIT founder Achyuta announces Rs 7 lakh each for Paris Olympians from KIIT University

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta on Thursday announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh to each of the 12 students of KIIT deemed to be university, who qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 that is scheduled to commence on July 26.

KIIT is the first among all universities in the country to be sending the largest contingent of athletes to the international multi-sport event. The athletes who earned their spot are Amit Rohidas in Men’s Hockey, Kishore Kumar Jena in Javelin Throw, Parul Chaudhary in 3000m Steeplechase & 5000m, Priyanka in 20 km Race Walk & Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Annu Rani in Javelin Throw, Jyothi Yarraji in 100m Hurdles, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Abha Khatua in Shot Put, Prachi in the 4x400m Relay Team, Ankita in 5000m, Paramjeet Singh Bisht in 20km Race Walk and Suraj Panwar in the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Team.

Congratulating them at a special programme in Bhubaneswar, Samanta said, “Your hardwork and dedication have brought you to this prestigious stage.” All 12 players, who are currently in various camps in different countries of Europe, joined the programme virtually.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said KIIT & KISS was the first organisation in India to send the highest number of players to the Olympics. He also mentioned that KIIT & KISS has produced 20 Olympians and two Paralympians who represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and will be representing the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. KIIT & KISS is proud to have seven Arjuna Awardees, he added.