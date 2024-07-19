Odisha state budget for 2024-25 likely to touch Rs 3 lakh crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state budget for 2024-25 fiscal is likely to touch Rs 3 lakh crore, around Rs 50,000 crore more than that projected by the previous BJD government. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will place the budget in the Assembly on July 25.
The budget was finalised at the meeting of council of ministers presided over by the chief minister at Lok Seba Bhavan here on Thursday.
The previous government had on February 8 announced of placing the budget at Rs 2.5 lakh crore. It had taken a vote-on-account of Rs 1.18 lakh crore in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Sources said, since the first BJP government in the state will have to make provisions for implementation of several new schemes announced in the party’s election manifesto, the council of ministers have decided on increasing the size of the budget by around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. Provision of around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore will be made for Subhadra Yojana scheme.
The party had promised the scheme in its election manifesto under which every woman of the state will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which can be encashed over two years. The council of ministers also discussed the eligibility criteria for the scheme which will be announced by the government.
Besides, enhancement of minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal will require an additional provision of around Rs 8,000 crore. The first budget will reflect on the policies to be pursued by the government in the next five years, sources said.
The council of ministers also discussed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), KALIA and other flagship schemes of the previous government. The BJP manifesto had announced that it will implement Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi if the party came to power in the state.
The 100-day action plan of the government and progress made by different departments in implementation of various promises made in the manifesto were among the other things discussed.
