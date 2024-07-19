Odisha state budget for 2024-25 likely to touch Rs 3 lakh crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state budget for 2024-25 fiscal is likely to touch Rs 3 lakh crore, around Rs 50,000 crore more than that projected by the previous BJD government. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will place the budget in the Assembly on July 25.

The budget was finalised at the meeting of council of ministers presided over by the chief minister at Lok Seba Bhavan here on Thursday.

The previous government had on February 8 announced of placing the budget at Rs 2.5 lakh crore. It had taken a vote-on-account of Rs 1.18 lakh crore in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Sources said, since the first BJP government in the state will have to make provisions for implementation of several new schemes announced in the party’s election manifesto, the council of ministers have decided on increasing the size of the budget by around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. Provision of around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore will be made for Subhadra Yojana scheme.

The party had promised the scheme in its election manifesto under which every woman of the state will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which can be encashed over two years. The council of ministers also discussed the eligibility criteria for the scheme which will be announced by the government.