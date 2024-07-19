Security arrest headmaster, associate for poaching, seize weapons in Odisha's Similpal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: Security personnel from Pithabata North Range under the Similipal Tiger Reserve’s South Wildlife Division in Mayurbhanj district arrested the in-charge headmaster of an upper primary school and his associate for allegedly killing an Indian porcupine, a Schedule-1 protected animal, inside the reserve on Thursday.

The department seized a handmade gun, a bow, three arrows, 1.15 kg of Indian porcupine meat, and a number of quills from their possession.

The accused are Baidhar Soren (54) the in-charge headmaster of Haldibani Upper Primary School under Shamakhunta tehsil limits, and Chamtu Hembram (40) from the same village.

Deputy director of STR South Wildlife Division, Samrat Gowda, stated that the duo entered the Similipal Tiger Reserve on July 15 for poaching. They were apprehended by security personnel after killing the Indian porcupine on July 16 and brought to the Pithabata North Range office for further interrogation.

A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act against the duo, and the police were informed to register a case under the Arms Act for the illegal use of a handmade gun.

Education department authorities in the district were also notified to take action against the in-charge headmaster.