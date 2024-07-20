70 needles removed from 19-year-old sorcery victim’s skull

SAMBALPUR: A staggering 70 needles were found and extracted from the skull of the 19-year-old sorcery victim of Balangir during a surgery by doctors of VIMSAR, Burla here on Friday.

The victim Reshma Behera of Ichgaon within Sindhikela police limits in Balangir was admitted to Bhima Bhoi medical college and hospital after she complained of severe headache. Later a CT scan revealed presence of multiple needles in her skull.

While the hospital authorities suspected around 22 needles were pierced in her skull, at least eight needles were removed at the hospital. However, as there was no improvement in her condition, she was referred to VIMSAR late on Thursday evening.

After the patient was received at VIMSAR, following a number of scans and tests, the surgery was scheduled and 70 needles extracted from her skull.

VIMSAR director Bhabagrahi Rath said, the surgery was conducted at around 2 am on Friday and went on for one-and-a-half hours. “Three of our surgeons were involved and the patient is out of danger now. Fortunately, the needles had not pierced into the skull and there was no infection. However, the patient will be kept under observation for at least a week,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Balangir police have already arrested the quack Tejraj Rana who had pierced the needles as part of sorcery practice. Reshma used to fall sick frequently after the death of her mother around four years back but no treatment brought relief to the 19-year-old.

In 2021, the family had sought the help of Rana. The family told police that Tejraj took Reshma into a room for treatment where he carried out his experiment. However, the family came to know of the presence of needles recently when the girl complained of pain.