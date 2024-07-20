BJP committed to all-round development of Odisha, says Nadda

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday heaped wholesome praise on the people of Odisha for electing the first saffron party government in the state and playing a major role in cementing a third consecutive term for Narendra Modi as the prime minister of the country.

Addressing the state executive committee meeting of the party in Puri, Nadda said the BJP will pay back the immense love shown by the people by ensuring all-round development of the state. “The BJP will leave no stone unturned to serve the people and ensure their welfare,” he said.

He said, the BJP has achieved a historic milestone in Odisha by winning 78 seats and securing 40.8 per cent of the votes. The party has 18 MLAs from tribal communities and holds the highest number of MLAs from the Scheduled Castes. “We will actively propel the Adivasi community and Scheduled Castes forward, leaving no gaps in bringing them into the mainstream,” Nadda said.

He also said that the new BJP government in the state has already started fulfilling its poll promises. “After 40 years in Odisha, the doors of the Ratna Bhandar have been opened. The process of accurately evaluating the proper evaluation of the prasad of Lord Jagannath is underway. The government will fulfill all the promises made to the people,” he said.

Highlighting BJP as the only truly pan-India party in the country, Nadda said more than 58 per cent of the country’s area is under its governments. The party has support of more than 57 per cent population of the country, he claimed.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, the BJP president said the party has turned into a parasitic entity that cannot stand on its own and depends on others to move ahead. Ridiculing the grand old party’s celebrations of its improved performance in the recent elections, he compared the Congress to a student rejoicing after getting minimum required marks. “Even if all the parties in the INDI alliance combine their seats, they still cannot match the BJP’s numbers. And, the Congress only weakens its allies, no matter who they partner with. Today the party runs on crutches,” he said.