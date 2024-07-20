Junior reader dismissed for molesting girl student in Odisha

CUTTACK: A junior reader was dismissed from service on Friday for allegedly molesting a girl undergoing apprentice training at the Government Printing Press in Madhupatna here a few days back.

The accused, Bimal Kumar Pattanaik is a junior reader of the Attached Binding Section. The victim is a student of the School of Printing & Allied Traders (SPAT) functioning under the administrative control of the Directorate of Printing, Stationary & Publication, Madhupatna.

As per the allegation, the victim along with her two colleagues was on way home after their shop-floor training in Attached Binding Section of the Printing and Publication unit on July 16 when Bimal offered her a lift on his two-wheeler. Instead of her home, the accused allegedly took her to an secluded place and assaulted her sexually.

After rejoining the training on July 18, the girl lodged a complaint with the vice-principal of SPAT in this connection. Acting on the allegation of the victim, the principal referred the matter to Vishakha committee for probe.

After investigation, the committee submitted its report basing on which Bimal was dismissed from service. The student’s complaint has been forwarded to Madhupatna police station for further action.