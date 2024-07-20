Odisha BJP government renames Biju Patnaik Sports Award as Odisha Rajya Krida Samman

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-formed BJP government in the state has renamed the Biju Patnaik Sports Award as Odisha Rajya Krida Samman. The Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha instituted the Biju Patnaik Sports Award in 2001-2002.

The award is presented on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, in four different categories - outstanding performance in sports and games, lifetime achievement in the promotion of sports and games, excellence in coaching and excellence in sports journalism.

A new category 'best contribution for the promotion of sports and games' was added in 2015. During last year's award ceremony, three more categories were included.