Odisha government appoints senior HC advocate Pitambar Acharya as new AG

CUTTACK: The Odisha government appointed senior advocate Pitambar Acharya as the new Advocate General (AG) on Friday.

A notification issued by the Law department said, “In pursuance of Clause (I) of the Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Pitambar Acharya, Senior Advocate, High Court of Orissa to be the Advocate General for the State of Odisha with immediate effect.”

The AG’s position was lying vacant after Ashok Kumar Parija resigned on June 6 after the fall of BJD government in the state. Government advocate Jyoti Prakash Pattnaik was officiating as the in-charge AG on orders of the Law department.

One of the top lawyers of the state, Acharya is also a BJP leader who had contested against former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Hinjili in 2019. He also served as the saffron party’s spokesperson.

After his appointment, Acharya said his focus will be to ensure common people get justice. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for reposing faith by appointing him to this constitutional post, Acharya said he will keep the dignity of the post and ensure common people participate more in legal process to get justice.