Odisha: Truck runs over labourers on NH-520, three killed

ROURKELA: Three labourers were killed and as many sustained injuries after a speeding truck mowed them down near Rajamunda within Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district late on Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Umesh Prasad Patra, Madan Mundari and Sukra Mundari of K Balang police limits. The incident took place when the speeding truck ran over 10 labourers engaged in repair of a bridge on NH-520. The truck stopped after hitting a pick-up van parked on the road.

While Umesh and Madan died on the spot, Sukra succumbed at Lahunipada CHC. The rest four escaped without injuries.

Police sources said after the mishap, the truck driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle which was seized. Lahunipada IIC Suraj Jhankar said the bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after autopsy. Following the mishap, vehicular movement came to a standstill on the NH for more than eight hours. Villagers blocked the road leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the NH.

Normalcy was restored at around 8.30 am on Friday after Lahunipada police and local administration led by Lahunipada tehsildar pacified the agitators who demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for each of the victim’s kin and Rs 10,000 per month for each bereaved family. The contract firm which had engaged the labourers reportedly agreed to pay `10 lakh compensation.