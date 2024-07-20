One killed as ambulance hits tree in Odisha

JAJPUR: One person was killed while four others sustained injuries when an ambulance in which they were travelling hit a tree near Barhampur within Binjharpur police limits on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anand Jena of Binjharpur. Sources said Jena had been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack a couple of days back and was returning home in the ambulance after his discharge on Friday. The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle allegedly due to over speeding and rammed it into a tree on the roadside near Barhampur on Jajpur-Binjharpur road. While Jena died on the spot, three of his relatives along with the driver were injured critically in the mishap. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Binjharpur police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Police investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the accident.