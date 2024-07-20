Rain havoc in Malkangiri, life hit in Koraput

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: Heavy rains for the last couple of days has thrown life out of gear triggering fear of flood in Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

Communication was disrupted on NH-326 connecting Malkangiri with Andhra Pradesh on Friday as two to three feet water flowed over low-lying bridges at MV-96 and Kangrukonda. Traffic from Malkangiri to Kalimela and Motu remains disrupted as hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the bridge till last reports came in. Police personnel have been deployed on both sides of the two bridges to prevent vehicles from plying on it.

This apart, heavy rains in the upper catchment areas has led to increase in water level of rivers and low-lying areas triggering fear of flood. District emergency office sources said Malkangiri received maximum average rainfall of 25.97 mm in the last 24 hours. While Khairput block received highest precipitation of 47 mm, Mathili received 44 mm, Malkangiri 28.6 mm, Chitrakonda 28 mm, Korukonda 26 mm and Kalimela 8.2 mm. On the day, the district received an average rainfall of 21.31 mm and 21.4 mm between 8 am and 10 am and 10 am and 12 noon respectively . Block wise rainfall distribution between 10 am and 12 noon Kalimela has received highest rain of 50 mm followed by Malkangiri at 46 mm, Podia 20.4 mm, Korukonda 17.4 mm, Chitrakonda 6.4 mm, Khairput 6 mm and Mathili 4 mm.