Renowned agriculturist Kamala Pujari passes away at 73

BHUBANESWAR: Agriculturist Kamala Pujari passed away while undergoing treatment at Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital, on Saturday. She was 73 and was suffering from age related ailments.

She was under treatment for the last three days and suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning.

Born in Koraput and belonging to the Paroja tribe, Pujari was acclaimed worldwide for her contribution to organic farming and preserving indigenous paddy varieties. Apart from preserving more than 100 varieties of paddy, she also preserved many types of turmeric, cumin, etc. Pujari also travelled to many villages barefoot and taught farmers, women in particular, about organic farming, use of organic fertilisers. The government of India had accorded the prestigious Padma Shri on her for her contribution to the agriculture sector, in 2019.

People from different walks of life condoled her death. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over her demise. He said, Pujari was an extraordinary agriculturist whose contribution towards organic farming will be remembered forever.