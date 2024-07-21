Agriculturist Kamala Pujari passes away at 74 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: Noted agriculturist Kamala Pujari, who was known worldwide for her contribution to the field of organic farming and preserving rare and indigenous paddy seeds, passed away in Cuttack on Saturday. She was 74.

Belonging to the Paroja tribe of Patraput village in Koraput, Pujari was under treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital for age-related ailments for the last three days. She suffered a cardiac arrest in the morning.

Born in a poor farmer’s family, Pujari began saving seeds of indigenous varieties of paddy at an early age. A champion of traditional farming practices and biodiversity conservation, she preserved over 100 varieties of paddy, besides other crops central to Koraput, many of which are nowhere to be found today.

Trained in crop conservation and traditional cultivation techniques by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation at Jeypore, Pujari was instrumental in development of ‘Kalinga Kalajeera’ rice, a near-extinct variety known for its distinct aroma and nutty taste. The foundation supported her free seed bank to help farmers.

A one-woman army, she travelled to many villages barefoot and persuaded farmers to shun chemical pesticides and fertilisers and replace them with organic alternatives. Pujari was also instrumental in organising women farmers of the district and training them in organic farming for economic empowerment.

For her initiatives, she won accolades not just in India but abroad too. She won the ‘Equator Initiative Award’ in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2002 and two years later, the Odisha government conferred the Best Farmer Award on her. In 2019, she received the highest civilian award - Padma Shri - for her contribution towards the agriculture sector by the then President Ramnath Kovind. A year before that, Pujari became the first tribal woman to be included in the list of members of the Odisha State Planning Board. One of the women’s hostels of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology is named after Pujari.