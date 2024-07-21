Around 100 evacuated, bridges submerged in Odisha's Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: Over 100 residents had to be evacuated in Malkangiri which was pounded by depression-induced heavy rains leaving the headquarters town cut-off from the rest of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Rainwater continued to submerge low-lying bridges on NH-326, cutting off road communication. The bridges at Kangrukonda, MV-90, MV-96, Pangam and Tarlakota (MV-37) were submerged, leaving scores of vehicles and commuters stranded.
Inter-state communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh has been severely affected, with multiple sections of NH-326 remaining submerged till the report was filed. Communication between Kalimela and Podia is also disrupted due to flow of floodwaters over the low-lying bridges near Kalimela Kanyashram.
The situation has remained dire for the second consecutive day as heavy rains in the upper catchments fuelled the rivers, including Saveri, threatening floods, if rains persist.
In Bonda Hill, landslides from the Mankadjhola waterfall at Mudulipada temporarily blocked the road. Road communication was later restored after clearing of the debris.
The situation was precarious in Malkangiri town, with floodwaters entering homes in ward no 7. Collector Sachin Pawar said the district administration evacuated at least 100 people from the low-lying riverbank of Balisagar in Malkangiri town. “Residents have been relocated to a government shelter where they are being provided cooked food.”
Following special relief commissioner’s instructions, areas with disrupted communication have been declared no-movement zones.
“The administration is focused on ensuring zero casualties and is well-prepared for any eventuality, with officials maintaining high vigilance,” Pawar added.
Malkangiri district recorded rainfall of 183 mm between Friday and Saturday. Places like Chitrakonda, Kudmulguma and Korukunda logged 220 mm each followed by Malkangiri which received 180 mm and Mathili 160 mm rain.