Around 100 evacuated, bridges submerged in Odisha's Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: Over 100 residents had to be evacuated in Malkangiri which was pounded by depression-induced heavy rains leaving the headquarters town cut-off from the rest of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Rainwater continued to submerge low-lying bridges on NH-326, cutting off road communication. The bridges at Kangrukonda, MV-90, MV-96, Pangam and Tarlakota (MV-37) were submerged, leaving scores of vehicles and commuters stranded.

Inter-state communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh has been severely affected, with multiple sections of NH-326 remaining submerged till the report was filed. Communication between Kalimela and Podia is also disrupted due to flow of floodwaters over the low-lying bridges near Kalimela Kanyashram.