Auto-mutation of land to legal heirs under study: Odisha revenue minister

BHUBANESWAR: In a major initiative, the state government is exploring the feasibility of auto-mutation of land records in the name of legal heirs of property owners after their death.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari revealed this during a media briefing at Puri when his attention was drawn to problems faced by the people in mutation matters.

Acknowledging that a great deal of change is required for simplifying revenue laws, Pujari said even after several generations, landed properties are still recorded in the name of the forefathers of people. While in some cases formal application have not been made by legal heirs for change of ownership, in others the landed property has not been transferred to subsequent generations. It becomes a humongous task to obtain legal rights over landed property if the same has not been transferred to legal heirs by the owner before his or her death, he said.

“I have asked my department officers to find out if it will be possible to do auto-mutation of land records in favour of legal heirs after the death of property owner. Whether it will be possible to link the tehsil offices with the office of the Registrar General of India to get death information so that auto-mutation of land records in the names of legal heirs of the deceased can be done, is to be explored,” Pujari said.