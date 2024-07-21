Five arrested for illegal logging in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly logging illegally by authorities of Similipal North Wildlife Division in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. The offenders were caught with wood logs and handmade saws, violating the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The accused are Rajma Tudue and Mangal Marandi of Kumdabhadi, Gopinath Patra and Nane Soren of Asanbani village and Sukanta Naik of Basantpur village, all under Jashipur police station jurisdiction.

Deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, North Wildlife Division, Sai Kiran stated that staff from Gurguria Wildlife Range arrested the culprits while they were sawing Champa logs into planks inside Ektali beat.

The seized items included five Champa planks, two large hand saws and three axes.

A case has been filed under Gurguria Wildlife Range and the accused will be presented in court.

6 held with 5 animal skins

In a joint raid in Berhampur, forest officials from Tikabali and Phulbani forest ranges of Kandhamal district seized five animal skins on Saturday, including two leopard skins and three sambar skins.

Six persons including two skin traders and four hunters, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The accused are Gouranga Malik, Sadananda Kanhar, Santosh Malik, and Bibhacha Malik, all from the Khajuripada police limits. During the raid, forest officials also seized a country gun, nets, bow and arrow and a bike, said Phulbani DFO Prashant Patel.