Heavy rains lash southern Odisha, government sounds alert

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over Odisha coast brought the season’s first deluge-like situation as extreme heavy rainfall lashed southern districts of the state with Malkangiri bearing the brunt in the last 24 hours.

The southern-most district which received 183 mm rain grappled with problems of inundation and communication disruption. The district headquarters town of Malkangiri remained cut off from the state as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Malkangiri district administration, special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office and Revenue and Disaster Management department have been asked to remain alert and shift people from the areas likely to witness a rise in water level.

The districts have been directed to shift the people, if required, to safer places and make adequate food and other arrangements for them. The authorities concerned have also been instructed to help such people to return to their villages after the situation improves, Pujari said.

On Saturday morning, some bridges in low-lying areas of Korukonda, MV-19 and MV-96 villages were submerged under water which further paralysed road communication. Malkangiri town too, witnessed waterlogging due to which people had to be shifted to safer places.