Plus II cut-off marks out for CHSE-affiliated schools in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Cut-off marks for the Plus II first-year admission to CHSE-affiliated higher secondary schools (HSS) in the state were released on Saturday with Ravenshaw HSS in Cuttack securing the top spot in all major streams for the 2024-25 academic calendar.

According to the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Ravenshaw has set the highest cut-off mark of 91.50 per cent in the Science stream for the general category, slightly lower than the previous 91.67 per cent in the 2023-24 academic year. The cut-off marks for the school in the Arts and Commerce streams are 75.17 pc and 77 pc, respectively. The Government HSS at Rourkela is also on top in the Commerce stream with equal cut-off marks as Ravenshaw.

Ravenshaw has set cut-offs of 83.60 pc in Science, 63.83 pc in Arts, and 58.50 pc in Commerce for the SC category, and 71 pc in Science, 60 pc in Arts, and 40 pc in Commerce for the ST category.

BJB HSS in Bhubaneswar is in the second spot in the Science stream with a cut-off of 87 pc, while Saraswati Vidya Mandir HSS, Berhampur is in the third with 84.83 pc. JKBK HSS in Cuttack and Fakir Mohan HSS in Balasore are the other two schools where the cut-off mark for the Science stream is 84 pc and above.