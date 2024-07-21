Plus II cut-off marks out for CHSE-affiliated schools in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Cut-off marks for the Plus II first-year admission to CHSE-affiliated higher secondary schools (HSS) in the state were released on Saturday with Ravenshaw HSS in Cuttack securing the top spot in all major streams for the 2024-25 academic calendar.
According to the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Ravenshaw has set the highest cut-off mark of 91.50 per cent in the Science stream for the general category, slightly lower than the previous 91.67 per cent in the 2023-24 academic year. The cut-off marks for the school in the Arts and Commerce streams are 75.17 pc and 77 pc, respectively. The Government HSS at Rourkela is also on top in the Commerce stream with equal cut-off marks as Ravenshaw.
Ravenshaw has set cut-offs of 83.60 pc in Science, 63.83 pc in Arts, and 58.50 pc in Commerce for the SC category, and 71 pc in Science, 60 pc in Arts, and 40 pc in Commerce for the ST category.
BJB HSS in Bhubaneswar is in the second spot in the Science stream with a cut-off of 87 pc, while Saraswati Vidya Mandir HSS, Berhampur is in the third with 84.83 pc. JKBK HSS in Cuttack and Fakir Mohan HSS in Balasore are the other two schools where the cut-off mark for the Science stream is 84 pc and above.
In Arts, Government HSS, Rourkela is in the second place with a cut-off mark of 74.33 pc and BJB HSS third with 72.33 pc. In Commerce, Government HSS Rourkela is also on top with a 77 pc cut-off, followed by BJB HSS with 70 pc and JKBK HSS with 68.67 pc. Apart from the three major streams, Lalaji Gopalji Sanskrit HSS at Rajborasambar in Bargarh has topped the Sanskrit stream with a cut-off mark of 60.33 pc, while Govt Vocational HSS at Dharmgarh in Kalahandi has topped the Vocational Education stream with 72.83 pc cut-off.
DHSE officials said that, of the 4.76 lakh students who applied for Plus II admissions in the first selection, 4.26 lakh have figured in the merit list. A total of 2.71 lakh students have been selected in Arts, 1.17 lakh in Science and 24,000 students in Commerce in the first selection.
As per the DHSE timeline, the admission of students in the first selection merit list will be carried out between July 22 and 27. The second selection merit list will be published on August 5. The new academic session of Plus II first year will commence from August 1.