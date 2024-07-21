Raise Rath Yatra mismanagement, assault on ASO in Assembly: Naveen Patnaik to BJD MLAs

BHUBANESWAR: The budget session of the Assembly beginning from Monday is going to be stormy with the opposition BJD planning to corner the state govvernment over the issues of mismanagement in Rath Yatra, not arresting Governor Raghubar Das’ son for assaulting a Raj Bhavan staff and communal riots in Balasore.

The ensuing budget session is going to be the first full-fledged session of the Assembly after BJP assumed power in the state.

Rise in the prices of essential commodities and other issues in the interest of common and poor people of the state will also be raised during the session by the BJD. The strategy to be adopted by the party during the session, which has 27 sitting days, was discussed at the meeting of the BJD Legislature Party presided over by leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik at the Sankha Bhawan here.

Addressing the meeting, Naveen asked the MLAs to raise the mismanagement in Rath Yatra, the assault on an assistant section officer by the Governor’s son and the unprecedented rise in the prices of essential commodities during the session.

“People of the state have given a new responsibility to BJD. We should now fight for protecting the interest of the people of the state with all confidence,” he said.