Raise Rath Yatra mismanagement, assault on ASO in Assembly: Naveen Patnaik to BJD MLAs

BHUBANESWAR: The budget session of the Assembly beginning from Monday is going to be stormy with the opposition BJD planning to corner the state govvernment over the issues of mismanagement in Rath Yatra, not arresting Governor Raghubar Das’ son for assaulting a Raj Bhavan staff and communal riots in Balasore.
The ensuing budget session is going to be the first full-fledged session of the Assembly after BJP assumed power in the state.
Rise in the prices of essential commodities and other issues in the interest of common and poor people of the state will also be raised during the session by the BJD. The strategy to be adopted by the party during the session, which has 27 sitting days, was discussed at the meeting of the BJD Legislature Party presided over by leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik at the Sankha Bhawan here.
Addressing the meeting, Naveen asked the MLAs to raise the mismanagement in Rath Yatra, the assault on an assistant section officer by the Governor’s son and the unprecedented rise in the prices of essential commodities during the session.
“People of the state have given a new responsibility to BJD. We should now fight for protecting the interest of the people of the state with all confidence,” he said.
Naveen also asked the MLAs to remind the state government about the promise made by the BJP in its manifesto about Muft Bijli Yojana by providing solar panels to urban and rural households. He also asked the MLAs to oppose the schemes renaming spree by the present government.
The leader of the Opposition also asked the MLAs to keep a close watch on the functioning of the government department-wise as per the responsibility entrusted to them. He had distributed government departments among the 50 BJD MLAs for making interventions and raising issues related to them in the Assembly.
Naveen said as the BJD is now in Opposition, there should be 100 per cent attendance in the Assembly. Besides, he also announced that the first-time MLAs in the party will also be given training to ensure their effective participation in the House proceedings.