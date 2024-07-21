Rs 50,000 crore was looted every year in BJD rule: Odisha BJP government

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Promising a major crackdown on corruption in the state, the BJP on Saturday launched a strident attack on the previous BJD government alleging a whopping Rs 50,000 crore was being looted every year under its regime.

Moving a political resolution in its first extended state executive meeting at Puri after being elected to power, the party asserted that it will provide a transparent, efficient and corruption-free government to the people, who have been subjected to anarchy and exploitation for 24 long years by the BJD.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that his government will probe all corruption cases of the BJD government and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

Majhi said the previous government had done a massive loot of public money. The Narendra Modi government has provided more than Rs 18 lakh crore of central assistance to Odisha in the last 10 years but there was no visible development in the state. Odisha is at the bottom of all indexes be it health, education, industry, agriculture or providing justice to the people.

"This showed that the regional party was busy in self-propaganda than working for the development and welfare of the people,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons after the two-day meeting, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said, “We remembered the dark days of the state under the BJD misrule. The BJD government was looting more than Rs 50,000 crore every year under 5T programme.”

“BJP is committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient government with zero tolerance to corruption,” Pujari said.