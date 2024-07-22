Family, villages, community members perform last rites of Padma Shri Kamala Pujari

JEYPORE : The mortal remains of renowned traditional seed preserver, Kamala Pujari, were consigned to flames with full state honours at Patraput village in Jeypore block on Sunday.

Pujari’s body arrived at Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) at midnight, where several eminent personalities, including Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan, paid their respects. Later, her body was taken to her home in Patraput, where community members had been waiting since Saturday.

Following tribal tradition, a procession was held at a nearby cremation ground for the final rites. The state police provided a guard of honour before the cremation, attended by numerous community members, public representatives and government officials.

Her youngest son, Tankadhar Pujari, performed the ‘mukhagni’ and other tribal rituals.

Among those present were Jeypore municipality chairman Narendra Mohanty, SP Abhinav Sonkar, Jeypore SDPO Ankit Kumar Verma, Jeypore sub-collector PK Parida, and tehsildar Monalisha Acharjee.