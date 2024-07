BHUBANESWAR : The State Transport Authority (STA) has issued a directive to the districts to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations in school buses.

The STA has directed the districts to monitor the fire safety arrangements in school buses and regularly inspect vehicles carrying students. While the zonal deputy transport commissioners and RTOs will regularly inspect the buses, vehicles found violating the regulations will face legal action. Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur has also directed all RTOs to take strict action against the violators. Motor vehicle inspectors have been instructed to ensure fire safety compliance in their respective regions and cancel fitness certificates of non-compliant buses. “Negligence in the safety of young students will not be tolerated,” he said.

According to section 125 C of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR)-1989, it is mandatory for all school buses to adhere to proper fire safety measures.