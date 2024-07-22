Student in critical condition after ceiling fan falls on him, school delays to inform parents

BARIPADA : A class IV student was critically injured after a ceiling fan fell on him in the classroom on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at Adsil High School in Parulia gram panchatyat of Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj district.

Following the accident, the student Toofan Dangua from Bada Haladia village complained of vomiting, but school authorities reportedly did not inform his parents till 3 pm. After delaying his treatment, they allegedly asked his father to take him home due to his deteriorating health.

Later that evening, Toofan’s condition worsened, and he was taken to Kuchei Hospital for treatment. He was subsequently shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, and then referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Toofan’s father, Mithun Dangua, accused the school teachers of negligence, alleging they failed to inform him immediately after the incident. He has demanded disciplinary action against the school authorities and teachers.

Rajat Kumar Senapati, the in-charge headmaster, stated that the accident was caused by a rusted iron hook of the ceiling fan. The school had been renovated three months ago for Rs 1.39 lakh, but old fans were reused, leading to the incident, he added.

Sources said, the district administration has asked the education department to inquire into the matter.