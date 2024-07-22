Woman swept away by Udanti river in Odisha rescued

NUAPADA: A 24-year-old woman who was swept away while bathing in Udanti river in Gadramal village of Sinapali block was rescued by firefighters on Sunday.

The incident took place around 6 am on Sunday, when the woman identified as Namita Sahu had gone to take a bath in the Udanti River. While bathing, Sahu slipped into the river and was swept away by the strong current of the river. Subsequently, the nearby people informed the fire personnel who tracked her and rescued her 3 km downstream from the river bank.

Sahu was rushed to Sinapali Hospital where she regained consciousness after preliminary treatment, and later discharged in the evening after her condition became stable.

In-charge of Sinapali Fire Station, Nirodh Kumar Biswal said, “We rushed to rescue her soon after getting information. She was found 3 km from the bank. Around five of our personnel went there and rescued her. Fortunately, she recovered shortly after being rescued.”

Nuapada district has been experiencing incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours, with an average rainfall of 96.1 mm, causing most water bodies and rivers to swell.