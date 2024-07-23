Diarrhoea kills two in Kujang, villagers allege apathy

PARADIP: Diarrhoea has claimed two lives in the last one week in Paradeepgarh village in Kujang block. At least five residents of the village have been affected with the disease.

Irked over the administration’s apathy, the villagers recently staged a road blockade following which a team comprising eight doctors rushed to the spot. Sources said Bipin Rout (45) was affected and admitted to Paradip community health centre. He was later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack for treatment, where he succumbed on Sunday. Earlier, Bipin’s father, Dijwabar Rout (63) complained of loose motion and vomiting and was also shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack, where he died last week.

Besides two children from the village are suffering from the disease. Despite the deaths and illnesses, no medical team had reached the village until recently. The locals alleged use of contaminated water is the main cause of the diarrhoea outbreak in the village.

They said the village has no drainage system due to which rainwater gets stagnated. The contaminated water seeps into tubewells whose water is used by the villagers. The villagers accused the local sarpanch and administration of not taking any steps to construct a drainage system in the area.