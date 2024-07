BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das on Monday announced that over 3.5 lakh jobs will be created by 2029 through the Make-in-Odisha initiative to boost employment and growth in state.

In his address to the Assembly amid the Opposition walkout on the first day of the budget session, the Governor said the government will also ensure recruitment to all the 1.5 lakh vacant posts including 65,000 within the next two years. Priority will be given to fill up vacancies earmarked for SC, ST, SEBC, PwD, sportspersons and ex-servicemen, he said.

He said that the state government will enhance skilling efforts and apprenticeship avenues for youth and focus on the automobile, EVs, semiconductor and IT/ITES sectors to create more employment opportunities.

Outlining the priorities of the maiden BJP government in the state, Das said, it will work on the commitment to realise the mission of ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036 with pro-farmer policies, employment for youth and empowerment of women. “The motto of the government will be reform, perform and transform to usher in new era of inclusive, rapid and sustainable development,” he said.

The Governor said that the state government envisages Odisha to be the powerhouse of eastern India in industrial and infrastructure development, leveraging natural resources sustainably, improving education and skill development, ensuring financial inclusion and other sectors.