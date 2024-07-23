Heavy rains in store for Odisha for next four days

BHUBANESWAR: With the southwest monsoon in its vigorous elements, the wet spell in Odisha is set to continue through the week, the IMD said on Monday.

“The monsoon trough is in south of its normal position and there is also a shear zone for which rains will continue over Odisha. While heavy downpour is likely to occur in some parts of the state during the next four days, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity may prevail throughout the week,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash isolated places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Khurda, Cuttack and 10 other districts on Tuesday. Sources said there is a possibility that a cyclonic circulation may develop within two days and intensify rainfall activity in Odisha.

The state has been witnessing showers since the last four days under the influence of a depression which subsequently weakened and now lies as a low pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. The weather system also brought down the rainfall deficit in the state and it stands at 17 per cent between June 1 and July 22.

However, the rainfall deficit still persists in 16 districts. While only Malkangiri district recorded large excess rainfall of 70 per cent between June 1 and July 22, 22 other districts received normal rains during the period. Weather experts said the deficit is likely to reduce further as the state may record above normal rainfall between July 19 and August 1.