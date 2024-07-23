National Space Day celebrated by IIT-BBS, ISRO and SDSC-SHAR

BHUBANESWAR: The Research and Entrepreneurship Park of IIT, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, marked the National Space Day by hosting a two-day exhibition and other events on its campus here.

The highlights of the two-day event that will conclude on Tuesday are a mobile exhibition of ISRO’s innovations and achievements ‘Space on the Wheels’ and static floor exhibitions of scaled-down models and equipment being used in the space sector.

The event also comprises space quiz for school students, popular talks by leading scientists of ISRO, space startups, academicians and experts in the field. The inaugural day of the event witnessed participation of around 2,500 persons including students from nearby schools.

NISER director Prof Hirendra Nath Ghosh said the space technology sector requires brilliant minds to serve the nation in a different manner. He urged the students to be focused towards making a difference through their contributions in different fields.