Outrage over newborn’s death in private hospital in Jaraka

JAJPUR: Tension prevailed at a private hospital in Jaraka within Dharmasala police limits following the death of a newborn on Monday.

Sources said one Subhashree Jena (28) of Nisimala village was admitted to Bhoomika hospital’s gynaecology ward on Sunday night. As she was in advanced stage of pregnancy, the doctors insisted on caesarian procedure at the earliest.

“When we admitted my daughter to the hospital, the treating doctor asked us to arrange blood for the patient as she was in advanced stage of pregnancy. She did not have any medical complications and the delivery was successful. She gave birth a baby girl last night. However, the baby needed neo-natal care which was not administered by the doctors which led to her death,” alleged a family member.

When the news of the baby’s death spread, Subhashree’s family protested and blamed the hospital authorities for the incident. Subhashree’s mother-in-law filed a complaint with local police alleging the baby died due to medical negligence. Police had to intervene to pacify the protesters. “We have received an FIR in connection with the death of the baby girl and the matter is under investigation,” a police officer said. Despite repeated attempts, the hospital authorities could not be contacted for comments on the issue.