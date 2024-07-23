Puri Ratna Bhandar repair to extend up to three months: ASI

BHUBANESWAR: Repair and renovation of both the chambers of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri may take close to three months.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said this would be the minimum time required given the nature of work, daily rituals and movement of devotees inside the shrine. The Odisha chapter of ASI has written to the DG ASI on the requirement for repair and renovation of the Ratna Bhandar.

The work revolves around the replacement of damaged beams on the roof and consolidation of the cracks on the walls. The beams in the Ratna Bhandar, which is a later addition to the 12th century shrine, are made of wrought iron. Some of the beams in both the chambers have been entirely damaged and there’s a stone hanging from one of them, said Ratna Bhandar inventorisation and preservation committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath.

ASI officials said as a part of the conservation work, the wrought iron beams on the roof and corbel arch will be replaced with stainless steel beams, like it has been done in case of the temple’s Natya Mandap conservation. Besides, for consolidation of the vertical cracks, the damaged walls in the chambers will be de-plastered for cleaning, grouting and pointing. A few months back, ASI had repaired the outer structure of Ratna Bhandar and filled up the cracks, which has stopped water seepage into the Ratna Bhandar.