Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman assures to support Odisha tourism

BHUBANESWAR: In a big boost to Odisha tourism, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday assured overarching support to the growth and development of the sector in the state.

Making special mention of the state while presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said, “Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. Our government will provide assistance for their development.”

The announcement has brought cheer to the travel and tourism industry here. However, many feel the Centre has to chart a specific plan to develop tourism in the state like it has done in the case of Bihar.

Reacting to the budget, deputy chief minister and Tourism minister Pravati Parida said she had met the Finance minister after formation of the new government in the state. The Union minister had said there is a lot of scope for tourism development in Odisha and the Centre is keen to support all development intitiatives, Parida said.

“The announcement by her today is a welcome step. She has assured us that funds will not be a problem. Tourism can be one of the major contributors to Odisha’s growth. Our government aims to place Odisha as one of the top three destinations in the country,” she said.

Chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said tourism potential of the state has not been explored enough. “The Centre focusing on funding development projects in the sector will definitely push the industry to greater heights. This will also result in employment generation in both urban and rural areas. At present, the GDP contribution from tourism is 8 per cent. It can go higher now,” said Mohanty.

HRAO member Debashish Patnaik termed it as a positive budget for the state’s tourism industry. “Since the Centre is yet to release a specific plan for state’s tourism, it should first focus on creating tourism infrastructure. For funds that the Centre allots for the purpose, the state should provide a matching grant. Only then will the sector grow and generate employment,” said Patnaik.

In the state budget last year, the tourism sector received an increased outlay of Rs 660 crore. In 2022-23, the budgetary allocation was Rs 590 crore.

The Union Budget announcement comes after the BJP won the state Assembly elections by defeating the BJD. So far, the Ministry of Tourism has implemented two tourism schemes in Odisha which are Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme and Swadesh Darshan 2.0.