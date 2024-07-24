Budget 2024: Rs 2.20L cr housing assistance brings hope for slum dwellers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: For an affordable home in urban area, a segment which has been struggling for years mostly due to land-related issues, the announcement of Rs 2.20 lakh crore central assistance for affordable housing of one crore units for urban poor has brought a ray of hope among around 20 lakh slum dwellers of the state.

Even as it is not clear how much assistance Odisha will get out of the central outlay, the state government is likely to get an enhanced central assistance under the scheme to cover more beneficiaries who have been waiting for years to get a pucca house.

The BJP in its manifesto has promised to construct 10 lakh houses in rural areas and five lakh housing units in urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the next five years in the state. Sitharaman has made an allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore under the flagship scheme for both rural and urban areas.

With over 20 lakh people residing in 2,919 slums of 115 urban local bodies in the state, the previous government is claimed to have provided land rights certificates to around 2.4 lakh families out of which 40,642 beneficiaries have received financial assistance amounting to Rs 812 crore.