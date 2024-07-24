Youth employability will get a big boost through internship: Skill sector experts

BHUBANESWAR: Welcoming the ambitious internship scheme and skill training announced by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday, experts here termed it as an innovative move in creating a skilled workforce and promoting employability.

They said the internship will provide students with hands-on experience essential in today’s competitive job market. Under the new scheme, Sitharaman announced that interns will receive an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month besides a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000. The companies involved will cover the training costs and 10 per cent of the internship costs from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. This apart, around 20 lakh youths will be provided skill training in the next five years and 1,000 ITIs developed in hub and spoke model.

With around four lakh students from Odisha having diploma and degree certificates in the field of technical education and higher education entering the job market, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) officials said the initiatives will create new opportunity for them to enhance their employment prospects.