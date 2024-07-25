Devotees resent flooding of Samaleswari temple after heavy rainfall in Balangir, Odisha

BALANGIR: The flooding of the Samaleswari temple in Balangir after incessant rainfall on Monday has led to resentment and concern among devotees across the district. The persistent downpour, combined with the inadequate drainage system, resulted in water entering the temple premises.

Though water was discharged a day after, the annual recurrence of the issue has pained the devotees who allege repeated appeals to the administration and municipality, have yielded no results.

“On Monday night, just two hours of rain filled the temple with water, even reaching the inner sanctum,” stated a devotee.

The muddy water appeared to backflow from drainage points into the sanctum sanctorum, deteriorating the situation.

A few years ago, part of the temple collapsed but even then the Debottar department seemed to be least concerned, alleged locals. “This led to crowdfunding efforts and subsequent repairs using temporary materials. Six months before the election, a prominent political figure unveiled a masterplan for the temple, including a sanctioned amount of approximately Rs 2 crore for development. However, progress has been limited to roof casting over a small portion of the structure,” they stated. “Before the election, politicians promised solutions, but apart from minor roof repairs, nothing substantial has been done,” lamented another disheartened devotee.

The recent demolition of the Deepa Ghara, where devotees light lamps, has further compounded their difficulties. Despite appeals to MLA Kalikesh N Singhdeo and Municipality chairman Lika Sahu, no action has been taken, they alleged.

Balangir, currently is represented by the BJP with four MLAs and an MP. Despite the party’s emphasis on religious structures, the problems at Samaleswari and Pataneswari temples persist.

“We urge the municipality chairman, Balangir MLA, deputy chief minister, and the BJP MP to honour devotees’ sentiments and take decisive action to resolve these issues permanently,” appealed several devotees.