Love affair leads to murder in Berhampur: Two arrested

BERHAMPUR: Sadar police in Berhampur solved a murder case after 23 days and arrested two suspects.

As per ASP Ramesh Chandra Sethy, the body of a 24-year-old man, identified as Hari Behera from Gosaninuagaon area, was found covered with straw near the Ratanapur-Krupasindhupur canal road on July 2.

The police registered a murder case based on circumstantial evidence and continued investigation.

On Tuesday, the police called the mobile phone number of the deceased, which was answered by a woman named Laxmi Das from Kamapali in Berhampur. Upon questioning, Laxmi revealed that one Tofan Das from Ratanapur had given her the phone. Tofan was apprehended and, during interrogation, confessed to the murder along with his friend Jitendra Nayak.

ASP Sethy said the motive behind the killing was related to a love affair, as both Hari and Tofan were involved with Laxmi, leading to animosity between them. On the day of the incident, Hari and Tofan were near the canal when a quarrel broke out between them in the presence of Jitendra. Tofan assaulted Hari and repeatedly struck his head. The two then dragged Hari’s body to the side of the canal and covered it with straw.