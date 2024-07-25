NGT issues show cause notice to MoEF&CC over Satkosia Sands Resort controversy

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a show cause notice to the deputy director general of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for the delay in making its stand clear on the dispute over Satkosia Sands Resort at Badmul in Nayagarh district under Mahanadi Wildlife Division.

On March 22 this year, the NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata had issued notices to the MoEF&CC seeking response to a petition which challenged the ongoing “harmful tourism activities” inside Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Satkosia gorge of Mahanadi river “under the garb of eco-tourism”.

When the petition was taken up on Monday, the tribunal found that the state government had filed an affidavit, but no reply was received from MoEFF&CC. Taking note of it, the bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Arun Verma (expert member) said, “Today is 22.07.2024 and even after four months, the MoEF&CC has not cared to file its counter-affidavit, though the stand of the ministry with regard to the controversy in the present case is most relevant.”

The bench said on May 10, Dibyendra Narayan Ray, counsel appearing on behalf of MoEF&CC, had again prayed for and was granted four weeks’ time. The ministry was directed to file its counter-affidavit, particularly with reference to the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary and the issues involved in the present case.