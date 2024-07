BHUBANESWAR: With an allocation of Rs 10,586 crore for development of a railway network in the state, Odisha has notched up a record of sorts in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The budget allocated for the state is the fifth largest in the country after Uttar Pradesh (Rs 19,848 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 15,940 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 14,738 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 13,941 crore).

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the budgetary provision of Rs 10,586 crore for railways in Odisha is the highest-ever allocation for the state in a fiscal.

“There are 40 ongoing projects, including new tracks, doubling and multiple lines covering a total of 4,017 km with an estimated cost of Rs 54,434 crore. These projects are crucial for improving connectivity and enhancing the efficiency of the railway network,” he said.

Odisha has been receiving on an average of Rs 10,000 crore for last three years for rail connectivity, safety and passenger amenities. The state contributes a revenue of around Rs 22,000 crore to the Railways.

This year’s allocation marks a 5.73 per cent jump over the last fiscal when the budget outlay was Rs 10,012 crore and exceeds Bihar (Rs 10,033 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 9,151), Rajasthan (Rs 9,959 crore), Gujarat (Rs 8,743 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 6,362 crore), Karnataka (Rs 7,559 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 7,302 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 6,922 crore) and Telangana (Rs 5,336 crore).