Odisha: Parking of goods vehicles on NHs in Jajpur prohibited

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb road mishaps, Jajpur collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has issued an order prohibiting unauthorised parking of goods vehicles on main carriage ways of highways in the district.

Goods vehicles parked unauthorisedly and haphazardly on the main carriage ways of NH-16, NH-53 and NH-20 are hindering movement of essential vehicles and posing a risk of road accidents, read a notification issued by Kalyan. Keeping in view the safety and security of general public, unauthorised parking of all goods carriers has been restricted on main carriageways of NH-16 (Sathipur to Nelia), NH-53 (Balichandrapur to Duburi) and NH-20 (Panikoili to Ragadi Chhak) for one month starting August, said the notification.

The copy of the notification has been sent to Commerce and Transport department’s principal secretary and commissioner, Jajpur SP and others. The letters were also sent to project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) instructing him to display proper signages at no parking zones on the national highways and to truck/bus owners’ associations of Chandikhol, Duburi, Kuakhia and Jajpur Road to take necessary steps in this regard.

Sources said the inability to clear encroachments from carriageways at major national highways has emerged as a major challenge for the authorities in recent years. Although the NHs are dotted with stretches where shops have come up and parking of buses and trucks is rampant, there is clear lack of unanimity among state and Central agencies on ways to address the issue. Besides, absence of truck bays and terminals at the key points have added to the crisis.