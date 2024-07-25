Odisha State Film Policy has no benefit for Odia film industry

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Film Policy, which was framed to give the ailing Odia film industry a much-needed push, is yet to be renewed by the government.

It has been two years since the validity of the policy has lapsed, but the government is yet to further extend it or substitute it with a new one. This comes at a time when the film industry is aiming at its revival by focusing on original content.

The policy, among other things, assured to promote quality Odia films and facilitate film tourism in the state for which it promised subsidy and a single window clearance system for film shooting.

Announced in 2019, the policy was valid till March, 2022. Within this period, nearly 125 Odia films were made and a majority of them were shot in Odisha. However, as the subsidy was meant only for filmmakers of other industries who decide to shoot in Odisha, none of the local filmmakers benefitted from the policy. During the four years, only two Bollywood filmmakers of Odisha origin shot their films in the state and were provided subsidy.

Although the officials concerned had then said that the policy was framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including film industry associations and experts from the fraternity, the latter said it was in no way beneficial to the industry. The single window clearance system, for that matter, was never implemented, said National Awardee filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra.