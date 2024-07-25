Odisha State Film Policy has no benefit for Odia film industry

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Film Policy, which was framed to give the ailing Odia film industry a much-needed push, is yet to be renewed by the government.
It has been two years since the validity of the policy has lapsed, but the government is yet to further extend it or substitute it with a new one. This comes at a time when the film industry is aiming at its revival by focusing on original content.
The policy, among other things, assured to promote quality Odia films and facilitate film tourism in the state for which it promised subsidy and a single window clearance system for film shooting.
Announced in 2019, the policy was valid till March, 2022. Within this period, nearly 125 Odia films were made and a majority of them were shot in Odisha. However, as the subsidy was meant only for filmmakers of other industries who decide to shoot in Odisha, none of the local filmmakers benefitted from the policy. During the four years, only two Bollywood filmmakers of Odisha origin shot their films in the state and were provided subsidy.
Although the officials concerned had then said that the policy was framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including film industry associations and experts from the fraternity, the latter said it was in no way beneficial to the industry. The single window clearance system, for that matter, was never implemented, said National Awardee filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra.
“Getting clearance from different departments and government wings takes a lot of time. Hence, a single window clearance has been a long-standing demand of the industry. But that could not be done despite formulation of the policy,” he said.
Though Odia film industry is the first in the country to have been given industry status by the state government in 1976, it still does not get any sectoral benefits. In a bid to address this, the policy also listed out incentives like land, exemption of taxes and stamp duty, subsidies like capital investment and interest for development of film city, cinema halls and multiplexes. “However, the dying state of single theatre cinema halls in Odisha is for all to see. There are only 54 theatres left in the state now; even a place like Puri does not have one,” Mohapatra added.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chalachitra Mahasangha, which has members of all associations of the regional film industry, recently submitted a comprehensive draft film policy to the new Industries Minister Sampad Swain, which it claimed can benefit the industry.
In the new policy, the stakeholders are demanding inclusion of soft loans and subsidy for filmmakers, setting up of new halls at block level, subsidy for renovation of existing halls, pension for film technicians, strengthening of Odisha Film Development Corporation and mandatory screening of Odia films in theatres for a minimum of seven weeks among other things.
The Industries Minister has reportedly assured the Mahasangha members to examine their draft policy.