Odisha's Khallikote unitary university in ragging row

BERHAMPUR: Struggling to get UGC recognition, Khallikote unitary university is now under the lens for ragging.

Reportedly, several Plus Three second year boarders of RK hostel were summoned to their seniors’ rooms, asked to kneel down and even thrashed on Sunday. Though ragging has been prevalent in the hostel for the last 10 days, instances of physical abuse of the students came to fore a couple of days back. The victims narrated their plight to the hostel warden and also sent an email to the anti-ragging cell of UGC whose authorities directed the university to probe the allegation.

Late on Sunday night, the university authorities visited the hostel to enquire about the matter but the victims were so frightened that they did not open the doors of their rooms. Personnel of Town police also reached the hostel and along with the authorities assured protection to the victims.

The anti-ragging committee of the university met in the presence of registrar SS Patra on Monday.

“A 11-member committee has been formed to enquire into the ragging allegation,” said Patra.