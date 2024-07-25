September 17 launch date for Subhadra Yojana in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that the state government is planning to launch Subhadra Yojana in Odisha in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks on Governor’s address in the Assembly, the chief minister said Odisha government has decided to pay Rs 50,000 to women who comprise 50 per cent population of the state. No development can be achieved by ignoring women. The dream of every woman for financial independence and empowerment will be fulfilled with the implementation of the scheme, he said.

Majhi further said the BJP government has been formed to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and dreams of 4.5 crore people of Odisha. The government has started to establish ‘Odia Asmita’ and bring all-round development through a transparent administration. “The first duty of the state government is to protect Odia Asmita through enrichment of language, literature, culture and heritage for which a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore has been established. The government has started implementing these from the first day of coming to office,” he said.