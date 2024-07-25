Three unidentified bodies found in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack districts

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three unidentified dead bodies have been recovered from Paradip, Tirtol, and Gobindpur areas of Cuttack district within a span of one week, spreading panic among locals. The police have circulated photos of these bodies on social media to aid in their identification and to conduct an inquiry.

The last body was found on Tuesday, which was located by a farmer in his paddy field in Potanai village under Jagatsinghpur police limits. Seeing a decomposed body, he informed the local police. The body has been sent to Jagatsinghpur hospital for postmortem, but no one has come forward to claim it.

Earlier on Monday, the Jatadhari Marine police had seized a decomposed body from the Jatadhari River mouth. The deceased, approximately 42 years old, was wearing gray full-length jeans. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and seized the body.

Similarly on Saturday, a body was found with injuries at Gobindpur. No one has claimed the body, and due to the visible injuries, it is suspected to be a murder case, police said.

Jatadhari Marine IIC, Sujata Behera, said, “The police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection”.